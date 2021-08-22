List of characters with active abilities in Free Fire after OB29 update

The pool of Free Fire characters is increasing with almost every major update. The Battle Royale game has a total of 40 characters with unique abilities. Unique abilities can be of two types – active and passive.

Free Fire characters have six levels each. To unlock the full potential of the character, players will have to reach the sixth level.

There are two major differences between active and passive abilities in Free Fire

There are mainly two distinctions between active and passive abilities. The first is that active abilities have to be manually activated by players after assessing the situation. The other is that active abilities have a cooldown period to restrict players from using the powers frequently.

Active abilities in the game are considered to be more powerful than passive abilities. After the 4th anniversary update (also termed as OB29 update) of Free Fire, there are only 10 characters who possess active abilities.

Players can head over to the in-game store to buy the characters of their preference. While some characters can be bought with gold coins, others have to be bought with diamonds. To do so, players can top up their diamonds to acquire their preferred characters in Free Fire.

Free Fire characters with active abilities

1) Dimitri

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Free Fire)

2) Wukong

Wukong's Camouflage ability (Image via Free Fire)

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok's Drop The Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

4) K (Captain Booyah)

Captain Booyah's Master of All ability (Image via Free Fire)

5) Chrono

Chrono's Time Turner ability (Image via Free Fire)

6) A124

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Free Fire)

7) Clu

Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Free Fire)

8) Steffie

Steffie's Painted Refuge ability (Image via Free Fire)

9) Sklyer

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Free Fire)

10) Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Free Fire)

