How to top up Free Fire Diamonds from Games Kharido for Mystery Shop event

Now that the 4th anniversary celebrations for Free Fire have begun, players cannot wait to take part in the exciting events that the game has to offer. The Mystery Shop is one of those events that players can take part in.

Mystery Shop event as a part of 4th anniversary celebrations (Image via Free Fire)

The Mystery Shop offers players huge discounts on in-game items and accessories. Free Fire gamers can buy normal items to unlock the grand prize. To buy in-game items, players can top up diamonds (in-game currency).

How to top up diamonds from Games Kharido?

Players will have to choose any one of the top up options (Image via Games Kharido)

Free Fire gamers need to follow the steps given below to top up their diamonds from Games Kharido:

Players need to head over to the official website or click here to be redirected.

They will then have to log in using their Facebook account or Free Fire ID.

Players can choose any one of the top up options that appear.

Users will then have to choose their mode of payment and pay for the acquiring the diamonds.

Note: Players who will top up their diamonds for the very first time will get 100% top-up bonus via Games Kharido. The website is under maintenance and will be available soon.

How to win the grand prize offered by the Mystery Shop event in Free Fire?

Mystery Box event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The grand prize offered by the Mystery Shop is the T.R.A.P Alpha Bundle. To win the grand prize, players need to follow the steps given below:

Users will have to open Free Fire and click on the top right icon labeled “7 days”.

They will then have to click on “Enter”.

Once the discount percentage generator starts, players will have to tap on “Stop” whenever they want.

They will be assigned a discount which will then be applied on all the items that are part of the Mystery Shop event.

Players can then buy the items they want at the discounted price. This way they can unlock the grand prize and get it for a massively discounted amount.

Edited by Gautham Balaji