How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop to get Green Criminal Bundle

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire and are essential to buy characters, pets, and other items in the Battle Royale game. Players need real money to buy diamonds. Players can choose to top up their diamonds in-game or from websites like Codashop, Games Kharido, etc.

The Green Criminal bundle is one of the rarest Criminal bundles up for grabs in Free Fire. Players can find out how to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop and then utilize these diamonds to acquire the Green Criminal bundle.

How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop?

Players can top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop (Image via www.codashop.com)

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds from Codashop:

Free Fire gamers will have to head over to the Codashop website or click here to be redirected. They will then have to search for Free Fire. Gamers will then have to enter their Free Fire ID. Users will have to choose the number of diamonds they want to purchase. Then they will have to choose their mode of payment. Players will have to tap on the Buy option.

Note: Free Fire is currently unavailable in Codashop and will be online soon.

How to get the Green Criminal bundle?

Players can get the Green Criminal bundle via the Raider Spin event (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers can obtain the Green Criminal bundle via the Raider Spin event, which will continue until 20 August 2021. One normal spin is worth 20 diamonds, and five spins are worth 90 diamonds. Players need to follow the steps given below to acquire the bundle in Free Fire:

Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire and head over to the Events section. In the News tab, players will have to click Raider Spin. Users will then need to click on the Go To Players will then have to spin until they get the Criminal bundle.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

Also read: Top 5 Free Fire characters to avoid in ranked mode after OB29 update

Edited by Srijan Sen