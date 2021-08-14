List of all Criminal Bundles released in Free Fire so far

Criminal Bundles are one of the most desirable bundles in Free Fire. The Green Criminal Bundle used to be one of the rarest bundles in Free Fire before it was re-released to celebrate the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire. The Purple Criminal Bundle is now the rarest bundle.

Much to the excitement of players, developers of Free Fire reintroduce these bundles from time to time. This article lists out all the Criminal Bundles that Free Fire has come up with so far.

List of all Criminal Bundles in Free Fire

These are the Criminal Bundles available for players in Free Fire:

1) Green Criminal Bundle

Green Criminal Bundle

2) Purple Criminal Bundle

Purple Criminal Bundle (Image via QS NIRMAL; YouTube)

3) Red Criminal Bundle

Red Criminal Bundle (Image via KANGRA GAMERS; YouTube)

4) Yellow Criminal Bundle

Yellow Criminal Bundle (Image via Thunder Gaming; YouTube)

5) Blue Criminal Bundle

Blue Criminal Bundle (Image via Hardeep Singh; YouTube)

Raider Spin Event

Raider Spin Event (Image via Free Fire)

Players have the option to acquire the Green Criminal Bundle in Free Fire via the Raider’s Spin event. The event commenced today, August 14, 2021 and will come to a close on August 20, 2021.

There are three kinds of spins that players can opt for. A normal spin cost 20 diamonds, a group of five spins cost 90 diamonds and one special spin is worth 40 diamonds. Each spin will fetch players 2x Gold Royale Voucher, 10 spins will fetch 2x Weapon Royale Voucher that expire by September 30, 2021, and 30 spins will reward players with 3x Cube Fragments.

Aside from the Green Criminal, the Raider Spin also offers the following prizes:

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)

Top Gamer Scar Box

Robo Box

100x Diamonds

AI Gun Box

Cube Fragment

Disease surfboard skin

Wildland Walkers Badge

