5 best landing spots in Free Fire's Bermuda map for early loot and rank push

Bermuda is one of three battle royale maps in Free Fire. While the other two maps, Purgatory and Kalahari, are also popular, players love to revisit Bermuda due to its vast expanse and diverse terrain.

The credibility of players increases with their rank, and players need to ensure that they have sufficient loot to survive the battle royale match until the end. Here are a few spots where players can push their rank in Free Fire.

Best locations on Bermuda map

These are five of the best places where players can land in Bermuda:

1) Pochinok

Pochinok is located on the southern side of the Bermuda map and has many houses and compounds where players can easily find mid-tier to high-tier loot. The houses, however, are not closely located, and this might expose players to gunfire while they sprint from one house to the other.

2) Mill

When it comes to great loot, Mill should be at the top of the list. Since the area is considered to be a hot-drop, Free Fire gamers must play an aggressive style of gameplay to ensure that they can defeat other players standing in their way.

3) CapeTown

CapeTown is located towards the eastern side of the map and is a good choice for players whose main target is survival. CapeTown has sufficient loot for an entire squad, and players who are more comfortable with a passive playstyle can prioritize this area as there is less bloodshed in comparison.

4) Rim Nam Village

Rim Nam Village is meant for players who have a passive style of playing and want to push their rank by surviving for as long as possible. Located on the south western area of the map, this place is a small village that contains decent loot and has ample hiding spots to lay low.

5) Bimasakti Strip

This area, consisting of numerous buildings, is located at the center of Bermuda and many players prefer landing here as it offers good loot. Only Free Fire gamers who prefer an aggressive playstyle should choose to land here as they can expect to encounter a lot of players in the area.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

