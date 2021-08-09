How to get permanent gun skins in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update

Aside from a good arsenal of weapons, Free Fire has a wide range of gun skins that players can choose from. Gun skins in Free Fire not only jazz up the look of the weapon but also make it perform better.

Every gun skin has its own attributes that add and deduct certain qualities of the weapon to make it a bit different. From damage to reloading speed, players can tweak the abilities of their weapons using gun skins.

Free Fire's 4th Anniversary is coming soon (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 4th Anniversary of Free Fire is just around the corner and players are quite excited to discover the new features that have been introduced in the latest update. The OB29 update, also dubbed as the 4th Anniversary update, has already unveiled two new characters for the battle royale game, Dimitri and Thiva.

To get permanent gun skins, Free Fire players need to pay a specific amount of diamonds. They also have the chance to acquire gun skins for free by taking part in events, completing missions and more.

Guide to get permanent gun skins in Free Fire

Players must follow the steps given below to get a permanent gun skin in Free Fire:

Players have to click on the "Store" option (Image via Free Fire)

1. Mobile gamers must launch Free Fire and then head over to “Store” (located on the right side of the screen).

2. Then they must tap on the Armory section.

The variety of loot crates that players have to choose from (Image via Free Fire)

3. Players must pick from the loot crates that appear.

4. They will then have to click on the “Purchase” option.

Purchase confirmation (Image via Free Fire)

5. Users will have to pay the required amount of diamonds mentioned.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, many new players often search for these tips and tricks.

