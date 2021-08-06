5 best MP40 gun skins in Free Fire as of August 2021

MP40 is one of the best guns in Free Fire, and players love to decorate it using cool MP40 gun skins. Free Fire gun skins not only improve the look of the rifle but also tweak the weapon's range, damage rate, magazine capacity, etc.

The sub-machine gun is one of the fastest weapons in Free Fire. Players can pick from many MP40 gun skins, and this article will help them choose the best ones.

Best MP40 gun skins to choose from

1) Lightning Strike MP40

Lightning Strike MP40

The magazine capacity of the gun is increased if the players use this skin. The Lightning Strike skin also boosts the damage rate of MP40. The only downside is that the reload speed of the gun is reduced.

2) Flashing Spade MP40

Flashing Spade MP40

Flashing Spade is capable of increasing the damage by two times more. Since the weapon's range is reduced once players use this skin, the gun gives the best performance in short-range combats. Needless to say, the skin is quite fancy and adds style to MP40.

3) Winterlands MP40

Winterlands MP40

The winter-themed color combination of the gun skin will surely improve the look of the MP40. The rate of fire of MP40 is increased, but the accuracy is reduced. Since the accuracy is compromised, players can use this skin for short-range combat.

4) Crazy Bunny MP40

Crazy Bunny MP40

This is one of the most popular MP40 gun skins chosen by Free Fire gamers because of its cool look. The skin provides twice the damage rate that the gun can inflict, which makes it a good choice for short-to-medium range combats. However, the magazine capacity is reduced.

5) Mechanical MP40

Mechanical MP40

The cool purple and silver combination of this gun is one of the aspects of the MP40 gun skin that attracts players. Players can inflict more damage with an MP40 using this skin. This skin is best used for medium-range combat as the gun’s reloading speed is reducing.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the personal views of the writer, and the gun skins are not arranged in any particular order.

