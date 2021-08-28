Free Fire Max in India: Pre-registration date, major changes, and more

Free Fire fans are excited to find out what Free Fire Max has in store. The new Battle Royale game is an enhanced version of the existing Free Fire title that has already been released in the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) in June 2021.

While Indian players wait for pre-registration to commence on the Google Play Store, they can login to Free Fire and acquire a new character for free. Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary and there are many events that players can take part in on August 28, 2021.

Free Fire Max: Pre-registration date

Good News For Free fire Players

Free Fire Max Is Coming Pre Registration 👇 On 29th August Only In Asian Parts After It Will Come To India 🇮🇳 .

With.

1) With New Animations Better Sound.

2) Higher FPS.

3) Improved Graphics.#kannadatechinfo #kannadatechnews #freefiremax pic.twitter.com/r2o1HWGLyt — kannada Tech Info (@kannadaTechInfo) August 25, 2021

Free Fire Max is all set to unveil its pre-registration on the Google Play Store on August 29, 2021. Players who pre-register will get a notification once the game is available for download.

Pre-registration in the MENA region began in April 2021. Free Fire Max received over 2 million pre-registrations from the said region.

Popular Free Fire streamer, Abhishek “Gaming Aura” Singh Bisht, said the following in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda:

"The pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max in India will commence on August 29 and will be accessible through the Garena Free Fire weblink. It is possible that you will receive its APK or download link on Google Play Store after enrolling on the website.”

Free Fire Max: Other details

Garena confirmed that mobile gamers can enjoy both Free Fire and Free Fire Max together. Firelink technology will allow players to login to Free Fire Max using their existing Free Fire ID.

That way, players can enjoy the game with their friends. Free Fire gamers can access their inventory in both games as Free Fire Max will allow players to sync their accounts.

Free Fire Max also introduces the following features:

360 Degree Lobby – Where players can show off their weapons and skins on the lobby.

– Where players can show off their weapons and skins on the lobby. Craftland – Where players can create their own maps and play on them.

Also read: Free Fire Max to be released soon in India with better graphics and frame rates, says Gaming Aura

Edited by R. Elahi