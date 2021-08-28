Garena Free Fire Max APK file size revealed

Earlier this year, Garena announced the launch of Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of its popular Battle Royale title Free Fire. The pre-registrations for Free Fire Max were going to open on 29 August 2021, as revealed by Garena.

However, much to the pleasure of fans, the pre-registrations are now open in Google Play Store. Hence, fans can head to the Play Store right now to register for Garena Free Fire Max.

Along with the pre-registration button, many fans also spotted the download size of the upcoming Free Fire version. This article will reveal the size of Free Fire Max.

Garena Free Fire Max: Download size, pre-registrations and more

What is Garena Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Garena Free Fire Max is expected to be a higher-end version of the popular BR game Free Fire. The upcoming upgraded version will feature better FPS, graphics, sound, in-game quality, additional attributes and more with similar gameplay.

Hence, one can expect Free Fire Max to directly compete with PUBG Mobile due to the better features and other improvements.

What is the Free Fire Max APK size?

A download size of 1.03 GB is visible on various devices (Image via Google Play Store)

On Free Fire Max's official Google Play Store page, its APK size is visible on some devices. The download size of Free Fire Max is 1.03 GB, which is quite comparable with BGMI (PUBG Mobile's Indian version).

However, fans should remember that the official reveal may arrive in the upcoming days. Moreover, users can also expect additional downloadable requirements due to in-game resources and more.

How to pre-register for Free Fire Max?

Pre-registrations for Free Fire Max are on (Image via Google Play Store)

Players should follow the steps below to pre-register for Free Fire Max successfully:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the search bar and type "Free Fire Max".

Step 3: Tap on the top suggestion that says "Garena Free Fire Max".

Step 4: Press the "Pre-register" button to complete the process.

Players can further opt for auto-download whenever the game arrives in Google Play Store.

If users cannot locate the game manually in Play Store, they can click here. In case the "Pre-register" button is not available, they can wait till 29 August 2021.

