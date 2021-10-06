5 mistakes PUBG Mobile Lite players make while pushing Conqueror in Ranked Season 12

PUBG Mobile Lite has millions of downloads on leading app stores. The game is especially popular among gaming audiences with low-end devices. Players can install the game on smartphones with just 1 GB of RAM.

When in the game, rank push to tiers like Conqueror requires high-level skills and patience. Users cannot afford to make small mistakes, which can cost them wins or kills.

Reducing mistakes helps rank push to Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12

5) Not using vehicles

Vehicles in Free Fire (Image via Krafton)

Vehicles play an important role in PUBG Mobile Lite. Gamers must use them to rotate much more quickly across the map.

In rank push, it is necessary to get good loot and obtain more survival points and kills. The most suitable vehicles to help with this are Dacia and UAZ.

4) Weapon combination

Players require a good sense of which weapons are suitable for them. If they love to assault, weapons like AKM and M416 are preferable. For snipers, Kar98K and AWM are the top choices in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Users must avoid making mistakes of not choosing good weapon combinations and working on their team coordination.

3) Rushing in open areas

PUBG Mobile Lite has smaller maps as compared to PUBG Mobile. Hence, there are more chances of gamers hiding in compounds and waiting for others to rotate in the open areas.

It is another mistake that players need to avoid when pushing their tier rank to Conqueror in Season 12.

2) Not using utilities

Utilities in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Techzamazing YT)

Many users carry more ammunition than utilities like grenades and healing items. They are recommended to have many frag grenades, smoke grenades, and healing items to deal with gunfights on the map.

It is also one of the biggest mistakes players make while pushing their tier to the higher levels.

1) Choose the landing spot

Choose landing spot carefully in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Techno Gamerz YT)

The first mistake that gamers make during a rank rush is to choose their landing spot carelessly. It is advised to select their landing spot as per their game style.

For aggressive players, locations like the Stadium are more suitable. Those who love to play passive can land on locations like Pilot Plaza.

