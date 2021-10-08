Top 3 apps to get Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite

Battle Coins are the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. These coins can be used by players to buy the Season 29 Winner Pass in the battle royale game and get access to exciting accessories.

Players can head over to the in-game store to spend real money to purchase these Battle Coins. They can also head over to third-party websites or Android apps to get Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Android apps to get PUBG Mobile Lite Battle Coins

Players can choose from any of the following apps to get Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Players have the option to earn Google Play Credits in this Android app by answering questions for a short survey. They can then use the credits to top-up Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Google Opinion Rewards has over fifty million installs on the Google Play Store and is obviously quite useful for mobile gamers. This particular app can be downloaded here.

2) Mistplay

MISTPLAY: Rewards For Playing Games (Image via Google Play Store)

All players have to do is obtain points by playing games in this Android application. These points are called units and can be used to receive gift cards.

These gift cards can then be redeemed to get Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite. To download the app, players can click here.

3) CashNGifts

CashNGifts - Gift Cards, Recharge, Pay Bill & Earn (Image via Google Play Store)

From gift vouchers to gaming gift cards, mobile gamers can shop and earn money using this application. Players can receive Paytm cash that can be utilized to purchase Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

This application has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store. Mobile gamers can download it from here.

Note: The list given above is based on the writer's preferences. Mobile gamers are recommended to go through the privacy policy and terms of service of the Android applications before using them.

