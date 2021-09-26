PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 start date revealed

Battle Royale mobile gamers are excited about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 and its rewards. The rewards are introduced via the Winner Pass that the game introduces with every new season.
Players can boost their ranks in the current season before it closes on September 30, 2021. They can also upgrade their Season 28 Winner Pass and collect the rewards before it’s too late.
When is PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 rolling out?
A new season of PUBG Mobile Lite always starts at the beginning of every month. Like always, the 29th season of the battle royale title is rolling out on October 1, 2021.
Winner Pass
PUBG Mobile Lite has two types of Winner Pass. The Elite Upgrade is worth 280 Battle Coins (in-game currency), and the Elite Upgrade Plus is worth 800 Battle Coins. Players can check this article to learn how to top up Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.
Leaked outfit skins
Here are all the leaked outfit skins that might be introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29: