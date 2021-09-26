PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 start date revealed

Battle Royale mobile gamers are excited about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 and its rewards. The rewards are introduced via the Winner Pass that the game introduces with every new season.

Players can boost their ranks in the current season before it closes on September 30, 2021. They can also upgrade their Season 28 Winner Pass and collect the rewards before it’s too late.

When is PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29 rolling out?

A new season of PUBG Mobile Lite always starts at the beginning of every month. Like always, the 29th season of the battle royale title is rolling out on October 1, 2021.

Winner Pass

Winner Pass (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite has two types of Winner Pass. The Elite Upgrade is worth 280 Battle Coins (in-game currency), and the Elite Upgrade Plus is worth 800 Battle Coins. Players can check this article to learn how to top up Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Leaked outfit skins

Here are all the leaked outfit skins that might be introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 29:

Carrot Fanatic Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Acolyte of Justice Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Snowwoman Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Noble Masquerader Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Eerie Doll Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Dream Idol Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Night Commander Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Samurai Ops Outfit (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Gothic Gentleman Outfit (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Bear Pajamas Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Snowflake Fairy Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Glacial Stroll Outfit (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Mystery Reveler Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Present Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Snowflake Dancer Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Red Panda Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Happy Raccoon Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Fortune Teller Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Vibrant Youth Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Energetic Beastgirl Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Snow Sakura Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

Heavenly Cadence Set (Image via KSDxgamerz; YouTube)

