Top 5 games like PUBG Mobile Lite with low graphic requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite is hailed as one of the most popular games due to its compatibility with low-end devices. The lighter version does a fantastic job in retaining the gameplay and thrill of PUBG Mobile.

Many players do not have high-end devices that support the graphics of popular Battle Royale games. Here are a few options like PUBG Mobile Lite that they can try out.

Low-graphic requirement games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Garena Free Fire – 4nniversary

Free Fire has nearly the same device requirements as that of PUBG Mobile Lite. So, low-end device owners can easily enjoy the game.

The Battle Royale title has a unique collection of characters that players can use in matches. The game has over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store, and players can click here to download it.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The gameplay of this game is very similar to that of PUBG Mobile Lite. The title offers enough weapons and supplies that players can use for their survival.

ScarFall has a unique feature that allows players to respawn up to three times. The game has 3D graphics and a realistic environment for mobile gamers to enjoy.

3) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

The low device requirements of this game make it a perfect choice for players with low-end phones. Android mobile gamers can download it from here.

The Battle Royale matches take place on a 4 km * 4 km map. Each game lasts for around 15 minutes as PUBG Mobile Lite matches.

4) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The realistic gameplay of Blood Rivals will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that they can use.

Modern controls and 3D graphics will ensure that players have a good gaming experience. Players can enjoy the game both online and offline.

5) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

This game not only has exciting matches but also offers rewards that players can redeem. They can also enjoy Battle Royale combat without an internet connection. Mobile gamers can pick up two primary and one secondary weapon like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite. To download the game for free, players can click here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar