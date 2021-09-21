PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Device requirements, graphics, APK file size and more

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two celebrated mobile games in the battle royale world. While Free Fire is freely available to Indian mobile gamers, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India.

Both the games are compatible with low-end devices and therefore are more widely played. Here are a few distinctions between the two titles.

Difference between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

1. Device requirements

The minimum device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite are given below:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 670 MB

The minimum device requirements for Free Fire are given below:

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 744 MB

2. Graphics

The graphics of Free Fire feature a more animated and vibrant style compared to PUBG Mobile Lite. While the former is powered by Unity engine, the latter runs on Unreal Engine 4.

The graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite are appreciated for depicting realism, unlike Free Fire. Which visual presentation appeals more to a player is completely subjective and can vary for multiple reasons. While visuals are spoken about a lot, in fast-paced battle royales like these, visibility is paramount over esthetics.

3. APK and data file size

The APK and data file sizes of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are nearly the same. While the size required by Free Fire is 744 MB, PUBG Mobile Lite’s file size takes up to 670 MB.

Players must remember that once they install the game, it will take up more storage space on their devices. 1.5 GB of free space is ideal for each battle royale title.

4. Gameplay

The core gameplay of both games is similar, but the in-game mechanics of the two are vastly different. While Free Fire has many characters who possess unique abilities, PUBG Mobile Lite does not have any special characters and hence is more realistic.

Free Fire gamers can also take help from gloo walls, pets, etc., to get better results. PUBG Mobile Lite players, however, have fewer fantasy elements to add to their gameplay.

