5 best Free Fire characters for solo rank push in September 2021

Solo matches on Free Fire are not common in the Battle Royale gaming community. Players often prefer duo and squad matches to improve their chances of winning Booyah! in most Free Fire matches.

Mobile gamers who perform better in solo battle royale matches on Free Fire can always work towards pushing their rank. Character selection in such a case plays an important role, and here are a few of them that they can choose from.

Free Fire characters to choose from for solo rank push

1. DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok possesses an active ability termed as Bullets Beat that has a cooldown time of 45 seconds. Players who are into aggressive gameplay can use this ability for the best results. He increases the movement and sprinting speed of the player as well as facilitates HP recovery.

2. D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee’s ability, Bullet Beats, is for the players who are into aggressive gameplay. This ability increases movement speed and accuracy if a player is firing while moving. The boost in mobility and accuracy will yield better results for players who like to reposition frequently.

3. Rafael

Rafael and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players who are into strategic gameplay must choose Rafael. That being said, Free Fire gamers who are good at sniping must opt for him. His passive ability, Dead Silent, ensures that enemies hit by Rafael have a faster HP loss and also has a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers fired by the players.

4. Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Aggressive players must choose Skyler. Gloo walls play an important role in Free Fire matches, and players can use Skyler’s ability, Riptide Rhythm, to unleash a sonic wave that destroys gloo walls. If gloo walls are successfully destroyed, players get an HP boost.

5. K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K has an ability called Master of All that has two modes – Psychology mode and Jiujitsu mode. This ability helps with EP boost and its conversion to HP. Players rushing into enemies will find this ability extremely useful as it will ensure that their health is not depleted.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Danyal Arabi