What's the best Free Fire character with active ability?

Free Fire has a total of 10 unique characters with active abilities. Active abilities in the Battle Royale game are special powers that have to be activated as and when the situation requires it. Every active ability has a cooldown time, which makes sure that players do not overuse the ability.

Active characters in Free Fire tend to be more powerful than the passive ones. This article determines which active character is the best when it comes to various Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

Best Free Fire character with active ability

K, also called Captain Booyah, is a powerful character in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena)

K, also called Captain Booyah, can be considered the best Free Fire character with active ability. The character is inspired by real-life musician, KSHMR.

K’s ability, Master of All, has not one but two modes. These modes are Jiujitsu and Psychology. Both modes involve EP conversion to HP. Master of All increases EP by 50. Free Fire gamers need to allow a gap of 10 seconds before switching modes.

Psychology mode

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

At the default level, players can recover 2 HPs every 3 seconds (up to a maximum of 100 EPs). In the final level, the recovery level is increased to 2 EPs every 2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EPs).

Jiujitsu mode

The players who are within a distance of six meters are able to get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. The effect of this ability is the same throughout all the levels.

Health Points are very essential when it comes to Battle Royale titles like Free Fire and K is a reliable source of HPs. Players can use K in intense matches and reap better results.

Close competitors:

DJ Alok, Chrono, Dimitri Sklyer and Xayne.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

