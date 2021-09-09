'Less is More' top-up event in Free Fire: How to purchase diamonds at huge discount

Free Fire comes with a multitude of exciting in-game events. The latest event to become the talk of the town is the “Less is More” diamond top-up event.

The Less is More event is back! 🤩 From today until 14 September 2021, you'll get to earn more discounts when you top up.



The fewer diamonds you have, the greater the discount you'll receive from the 520 diamond pack! 💎 #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/HdXwjODiFf — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) September 9, 2021

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire that can be used to buy weapon skins, bundles and more. Players need to purchase diamonds via Free Fire or other top-up websites. The "Less is More" event makes way for players to buy diamonds for a cheap price.

Free Fire 'Less is More' top-up event

Varying prices of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The new Free Fire event, "Less is More", allows players to acquire 520 diamonds at the maximum discount rate of 60%. The event commenced today, 9 September 2021, and will be available to players 14 September 2021.

The price of 520 diamonds depends on the number of diamonds a player has in their possession. Free Fire gamers who have fewer diamonds in their account will get a higher discount compared to those who have more diamonds.

The cost of 520 diamonds based on the minimum diamonds that players possess is given below:

Players who have over 299 diamonds in their account: INR 400

Players who have between 150 and 299 diamonds in their account: INR 300

Players who have between 50 and 149 diamonds in their account: INR 250

Players who have between 0 and 49 diamonds in their account: INR 160

How to buy diamonds at a discount

Free Fire's latest event, Less is More (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Players can follow the steps given below to buy a pack of 520 diamonds in Free Fire:

Users must open Free Fire and click on the Diamond icon.

They must then opt for the “Less is More” option.

Once the option appears, players must select it.

Players must finally pay for the diamonds.

Edited by Sabine Algur