Create
Notifications
×

'Less is More' top-up event in Free Fire: How to purchase diamonds at huge discount

An easy way to acquire diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)
An easy way to acquire diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 09, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Feature

Free Fire comes with a multitude of exciting in-game events. The latest event to become the talk of the town is the “Less is More” diamond top-up event.

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire that can be used to buy weapon skins, bundles and more. Players need to purchase diamonds via Free Fire or other top-up websites. The "Less is More" event makes way for players to buy diamonds for a cheap price.

Free Fire 'Less is More' top-up event

Varying prices of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)
Varying prices of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The new Free Fire event, "Less is More", allows players to acquire 520 diamonds at the maximum discount rate of 60%. The event commenced today, 9 September 2021, and will be available to players 14 September 2021.

The price of 520 diamonds depends on the number of diamonds a player has in their possession. Free Fire gamers who have fewer diamonds in their account will get a higher discount compared to those who have more diamonds.

The cost of 520 diamonds based on the minimum diamonds that players possess is given below:

  • Players who have over 299 diamonds in their account: INR 400
  • Players who have between 150 and 299 diamonds in their account: INR 300
  • Players who have between 50 and 149 diamonds in their account: INR 250
  • Players who have between 0 and 49 diamonds in their account: INR 160

How to buy diamonds at a discount

Free Fire's latest event, Less is More (Image via Free Fire)
Free Fire's latest event, Less is More (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Players can follow the steps given below to buy a pack of 520 diamonds in Free Fire:

  • Users must open Free Fire and click on the Diamond icon.
  • They must then opt for the “Less is More” option.
  • Once the option appears, players must select it.
  • Players must finally pay for the diamonds.
Edited by Sabine Algur
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी