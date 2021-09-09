'Less is More' top-up event in Free Fire: How to purchase diamonds at huge discount

Free Fire comes with a multitude of exciting in-game events. The latest event to become the talk of the town is the “Less is More” diamond top-up event.
Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire that can be used to buy weapon skins, bundles and more. Players need to purchase diamonds via Free Fire or other top-up websites. The "Less is More" event makes way for players to buy diamonds for a cheap price.
Free Fire 'Less is More' top-up event
The new Free Fire event, "Less is More", allows players to acquire 520 diamonds at the maximum discount rate of 60%. The event commenced today, 9 September 2021, and will be available to players 14 September 2021.
The price of 520 diamonds depends on the number of diamonds a player has in their possession. Free Fire gamers who have fewer diamonds in their account will get a higher discount compared to those who have more diamonds.
The cost of 520 diamonds based on the minimum diamonds that players possess is given below:
- Players who have over 299 diamonds in their account: INR 400
- Players who have between 150 and 299 diamonds in their account: INR 300
- Players who have between 50 and 149 diamonds in their account: INR 250
- Players who have between 0 and 49 diamonds in their account: INR 160
How to buy diamonds at a discount
Players can follow the steps given below to buy a pack of 520 diamonds in Free Fire:
- Users must open Free Fire and click on the Diamond icon.
- They must then opt for the “Less is More” option.
- Once the option appears, players must select it.
- Players must finally pay for the diamonds.