Top 5 purchasable Free Fire emotes in September 2021

Free Fire is a great choice for players with low-end devices. The game doesn't require any high specifications like 4 GB RAM and can run smoothly on smartphones with 2 GB RAM.

There are hundreds of interesting emotes that players can use to have fun with their friends and teammates. Players can equip emotes from events, elite passes, and with the help of diamonds. In this article, we discuss the top five purchasable emotes in September 2021.

Some of the best purchasable Free Fire emotes

1) Kongfu Emote

Kongfu emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first purchasable emote in Free Fire is the Kongfu emote. While using the emote, the character shows some immersive Kung-Fu moves. Players can purchase the Kongfu emote with the help of 399 diamonds from the in-game store. The in-game description reads: 'Pow! Pow! Bam!'

2) Death Glare Emote

Death Glare emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second emotes that players can purchase in Free Fire in September 2021 is Death Glare. The emote is one of the most sought-after emotes in the title. The character shows a backflip by tapping on the emote. It is priced at 399 diamonds. The in-game description reads: 'Look me in the eye, I dare you.'

3) Wiggle Walk Emote

Wiggle Walk emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Another significant emote that players can purchase in the game is the Wiggle Walk emote. It is one of the funniest emotes in the game. The character does a short funny walk while wiggling his toes. It is available for 399 diamonds. The in-game description reads: 'Are you able to follow up my moves.'

4) Bhangra Emote

Bhangra emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The Bhangra emote is one of the best emotes that players can purchase as of September 2021. Upon using the emote, the character shows some great bhangra moves. The emote is also one of the longest emotes in the game. It can be purchased by spending 399 diamonds in the Free Fire store. The in-game description reads: 'Let's get some energy going.'

5) Dangerous Game Emote

Dangerous Emote emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last emote on the list of top purchasable emotes in Free Fire is the Dangerous Game Emote. It is also a good emote for players who love to tease enemy players. Players can purchase it from the store with 399 diamonds. The in-game description reads: 'Food! Food!!!'

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen