How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap in September 2021: Top up bonus and membership explained

Free Fire is a highly played survival battle royale title. The game has immersive elements like real-life inspired weapons, engaging characters with different skills, and much more.

Players can use real money to purchase diamonds. They can use this in-game currency to buy various in-game items. Consequently, users are always looking for ways to get diamonds at cheaper rates.

Free Fire cheap diamonds

Free Fire diamonds (Image via ff.garena.com)

Free Fire diamonds are a great way to get gamers' favorite in-game items quickly. They can use this currency for in-game weapon spins and other crate openings.

The developers also release various in-game airdrops and special events that offer diamonds at cheaper rates than the store. Players can get their hands on these events and airdrops by logging on to the game regularly.

There are lots of other websites which offer users diamonds at much cheaper rates. Some offer additional items like outfits and weapon skins.

Gamers can purchase diamonds with various payment options and get multiple cashback offers. Here are the top websites that offer cheap diamonds for Free Fire:

Codashop Games Kharido

Free Fire top-up bonus

Free Fire top-up bonus (Image via ff.garena.com)

Free Fire gives its users lots of exciting rewards upon doing top-ups in the game. They can purchase different amounts of diamond packs based on their budget.

Upon the first diamond top-up, players can get Joseph's character for free as the top-up bonus reward in Free Fire.

Free Fire membership

Free Fire memberships (Image via ff.garena.com)

Free Fire offers gamers two types of memberships that offer diamonds and other items. These memberships provide great rewards at a much lower price. Here are the memberships available for players to purchase in the game:

Weekly membership

Price: ₹159

Rewards

Special weekly card VIP icon

Claim 60 diamonds (420 diamonds in total)

Earn 211%

Resets daily at 03:00

Monthly membership

Price: ₹599

Rewards

Instantly receive AK-Gold Coated (30days)

Instantly receive 100 diamonds

Claim 60 diamonds daily (1900 diamonds in total)

Earn 238%

Resets daily at 03:00

Special Monthly Card VIP icon

