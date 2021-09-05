Chrono vs DJ Alok in Free Fire: Which character is better and why?

Free Fire is a highly sought-after survival battle royale title where players can choose from a wide range of exciting characters based on their game style.

There are over 30 characters, with some having aggressive skills and others possessing passive skills. DJ Alok and Chrono are the most purchased characters in-game.

Assessing Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is one of the most stylish-looking characters in Free Fire, inspired by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. He has an active skill called Time Turner, which helps create a force field that blocks 600 damage.

Players are also capable of shooting from inside the force field. Along with the force field, the movement speed also gets increased by 5%. At its initial upgrade level, all effects last for 3 seconds with a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Level 2:

Agility improves by 7%.

Skill duration lasts for 4 seconds.

The cooldown period comes down to 192 seconds.

Level 3:

Agility improves by 9%.

Skill duration lasts for 5 seconds.

The cooldown period comes down to 185 seconds.

Level 4:

Agility improves by 11%.

Skill duration lasts for 6 seconds.

Cooldown period comes down to 179 seconds.

Level 5:

Agility improves by 13%.

Skill duration lasts for 7 seconds.

The cooldown period comes down to 174 seconds.

Level 6:

Agility improves by 15%.

Skill duration lasts for 8 seconds.

Cooldown period comes down to 170 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is a sought-after character in Free Fire with an active skill called Drop the beat. Gamers can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement by 10% and restores 5HP/s for 5 seconds.

Upon upgrading the character to a higher level, players can unlock better abilities.

Level 2: Skill duration improves to 6 seconds, and agility becomes 11%.

Skill duration improves to 6 seconds, and agility becomes 11%. Level 3: Skill duration improves to 7 seconds, and agility becomes 12%.

Skill duration improves to 7 seconds, and agility becomes 12%. Level 4: Skill duration improves to 8 seconds, and agility becomes 13%.

Skill duration improves to 8 seconds, and agility becomes 13%. Level 5: Skill duration improves to 9 seconds, and agility becomes 14%.

Skill duration improves to 9 seconds, and agility becomes 14%. Level 6: Skill duration improves to 10 seconds, and agility becomes 15%.

Final verdict

DJ Alok emerges as a better Free Fire character. His healing skills are of significant use in the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. Chrono's character is only capable of blocking damage for a short span.

Note: This article represents the author's views. Readers may have different opinions about the characters discussed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer