Is Dimitri a good character in Free Fire? All you need to know

Free Fire has released a flurry of new features along with new characters and pets in its 4th Anniversary update. These features include a new game mode called Iron Cage, a new firearm, and other important fixes.

Dimitri is one of the two new characters introduced in the game. The character is exclusively available for 599 Diamonds. This article discusses whether Dimitri is a good character in Free Fire.

Dimitri's abilities and stats in Free Fire

Dimitri character in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Dimitri is one of the recommended characters for players who prefer healing skills. He has an active skill called Healing Heartbeat. The skill allows its users to create 3.5m healing zones. Players who are inside the zone can recover 3HP/sec. If a player or teammate is down, they can self recover to get up. At its initial level, the skill lasts for 20 seconds and has a 85-second cooldown.

Players can upgrade their character level by using EXP cards and playing more ranked matches. It will help them to unlock further upgrade levels of the character with improved skills.

Level 2: Duration increases by 11 seconds and cooldown reduces to 80 seconds.

Level 3: Duration increases by 12 seconds and the cooldown reduces to 75 seconds.

Level 4: Duration increases by 13 seconds and the cooldown reduces to 70 seconds.

Level 5: Duration increases by 14 seconds and the cooldown reduces to 65 seconds.

Level 6: Duration increases by 15 seconds and the cooldown reduces to 60 seconds.

His Healing Hartbeat is a very useful ability to rank push in Clash Squad as well as in Battle Royale mode. Dimitri is also one of the best substitute characters for DJ Alok. Players who don't own DJ Alok or don't prefer it can purchase Dimitri.

Note: The article only reflects the personal opinions of the writer. Players can have their opinion about the use of characters in the game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji