Is Thiva a good Free Fire character? All you need to know

Free Fire has become one of the top-rated battle royale titles across the globe. The game has exceeded various records in terms of player base and downloads on leading app stores. It has even crossed the billion download mark on the Google Play Store.

The title offers multiple in-game elements like weapon skins, pets, and characters. Some of the most sought-after in-game items are characters. The below article discusses whether or not Thiva is a good character in Free Fire.

Thiva's abilities and stats in Free Fire

Thiva character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Thiva's ability in Free Fire is helpful for gamers who play as a support for the team. His skill is called Vital Vibes and it helps players to rescue their teammates in a short span of time. Other than that, players don't use this skill a lot in the game.

At level 1, the rescue speed is increased by 5%. On each successful rescue, the user can recover up to 15 HP in 5 seconds.

Upon using EXP cards and playing more ranked matches, players can level up their character. Each level up will unlock various features for his abilities. The stats for each level of Thiva's abilities are as follows:

Level 2: Agility speed increased by 8%, user recovers 20 HP per successful rescue

Level 3: Agility speed increased by 11%, user recovers 25 HP for each successful rescue

Level 4: Agility speed increases by 14%, user recovers 30 HP for each successful rescue

Level 5: Agility speed increases by 17%, user recovers 35 HP for each successful rescue

Level 6: Agility speed increases by 20%, user recovers 40 HP for each successful rescue

Finally, it can be concluded that Thiva's skills are only applicable when a player is down and requires medical aid. However, there are numerous situations when the user is not near a teammate. In this case, players can look for other characters like DJ Alok and the newly introduced character Dimtri. These characters are a much better option than Thiva and players must definitely go for characters that offer a wider gaming experience.

Note: The article only reflects the personal opinions of the writer. Players can have their opinion about the use of characters in the game.

Edited by Allan Mathew