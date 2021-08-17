DJ Alok vs A124: Which Free Fire character gives more advantage to aggressive players?

Free Fire has turned out to be one of the most downloaded games in the battle royale category. The game recently crossed over 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

Players can also equip different weapons, pets, and characters to get an amazing gaming experience. They can use characters based on their game style and what these options bring to the table.

DJ Alok or A124 for aggressive players in Free Fire?

DJ Alok's skill:

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok remains a highly sought-after character among aggressive Free Fire players. He has an active skill called Drop the Beat, allowing users to create a 5m aura.

This aura is capable of healing the gamer and teammates with 5 HP/sec. At its base level, the skill's duration lasts five seconds. Along with health restoration, these squadmate's movement speed is increased by 10 percent.

Upon upgrading the character to its maximum level, players can boost the duration from five to ten seconds. The ally movement also rises by 15%.

A124's skill:

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is a robotic female character in Free Fire. Her skill is called Thrill of Battle, allowing users to quickly convert a part of their Energy Points (EP) to Health Points (HP).

At its initial upgrade level, the character is capable of converting 25 EP into HP. Quick HP conversions come in very handy in close-combats, and the skill has a cooldown period of 90 seconds.

When the character is maxed, users can convert 50 EP into HP. The cooldown period also reduces to 60 seconds.

Final verdict

Readers can conclude that DJ Alok's skill is better for those who prefer rush and aggressive gameplay. Drop the Beat helps them improve their movement speed as well as regain lost HP.

A124's ability requires Energy Points for conversions, which is not available for the whole match. In the overall scenario, DJ Alok is much better suited for aggressive players in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the player's playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer