Top 5 passive character abilities in Garena Free Fire after 4th Anniversary Update 

Free Fire has recorded over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. The game has gained loads of popularity over the last two years. Players can have the ultimate battle royale experience with HD quality graphics and immersive dynamics.

There are over 30 different characters available for players to choose from in the game. These characters come with interesting skills, and some of them are active while some are passive.

This article discusses the top five passive character abilities in Garena Free Fire after the 4th Anniversary update.

Best passive character abilities in Free Fire after 4th Anniversary Update

1) Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota is one of the best characters with passive abilities in Free Fire. His passive skill is called Sustained Raids. This skill allows players to instantly restore 25HP for each kill with an SMG or Shotgun. It comes with a short cooldown of five seconds. At its maximum upgrade level, players can regain 40 HP for each SMG/Shotgun kill.

2) Dasha

Dasha character in Free Fire

The second character on the list is Dasha. Her skill Partying On helps players to reduce the fall damage by 30% and lessens recovery time from falls by 60%. It also diminishes the recoil build-up rate by 6% and decreases maximum recoil by 6%.

On upgrading the character to the maximum level, players can reduce the fall damage by 50% and lessen recovery time from falls by 80%, bring down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decrease the maximum recoil by 10%.

3) Shirou

Shirou character

Shirou is a male character in Free Fire, and his passive skill is called Damage Delivered. The ability allows players to mark enemy players within an 80-meter range for six seconds upon shooting the player. However, the only person to see the enemy marking is the user himself.

The first shot on enemy players increases the armor penetration by 50% and has a cooldown period of 35 seconds.

4) Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco's passive skill is called Hacker's Eye. At its base level, the ability helps players to tag the enemies for two seconds. The marking information is shared with the teammates for better coordination. On upgrading the character to the maximum level, the tag duration increases by five seconds.

5) Kapella

Kapella with Healing Song skill

Kapella is one of the best characters for healing purposes. Her Healing Song skill helps players by increasing the effects of healing items and skills by 10 percent. Along with that, she reduces the HP when down by 20 percent. At the maximum upgrade level, the healing items and skill effects are boosted by 20%. And when a player is down, their HP loss is reduced by 30 percent.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu