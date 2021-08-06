How to use Free Fire redeem codes in OB29 update

Free Fire is one of the top-rated and downloaded battle royale games. The game has recorded over a billion-plus download on the Google Play Store. Players get high-quality graphics along with an intense battle royale survival experience in the title.

One of the best ways to get free in-game items is by using redeem codes. Players can use the redeem code website to redeem any sort of valid code available to them. These redeem codes reward players with in-game characters, outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, or gold for free. This article dives into information regarding how to use Free Fire redeem codes in the OB29 update.

Guide to use Free Fire redeem codes in the OB29 update

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the redeem code in the Free Fire OB29 update.

1) Visit the Free Fire redeem code website via this link.

2) Players will need to log in via either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huwaei ID, or VK ID to enter the website.

3) Players will need to use the same account being used in the Free Fire game.

4) The website will automatically select the region based on the player's current location.

5) After that, players will get the option to enter the 12-digit redeem code in a three-section box.

6) Upon entering a valid redeem code, players can tap the confirm button.

7) Upon successful redeem code entry, players will see a message displaying Success on their screen.

8) To collect the redeem code rewards, players will need to visit the in-game vault.

9) Any in-game currency (Diamonds or Gold) or items (Outfits and weapon skins) will be displayed in the player's inventory.

Important info regarding use of Redeem Code

1) All valid redeem codes have 12 digit characters which consist of capital letters and numbers.

2) Any kind of expired redeem code will not be applicable.

3) Players will not be able to redeem codes with guest accounts. They will be required to bind their Facebook or VK ID to redeem the code and get the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen