5 best Free Fire character abilities after OB29 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire is one of the most renowned names in the battle royale genre. The HD quality graphics allow players to get the best survival BR gaming experience. There are lots of maps and modes with in-depth dynamics to explore in the game.

The developers have released the OB29 4th Anniversary update to the game with a flurry of new features like new maps and characters. This article discusses the five best character abilities after the OB29 4th Anniversary update in Free Fire.

Best Free Fire character abilities after OB29 4th Anniversary update

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most prominent characters available in Free Fire. The character's ability is called Drop the Beat. The active skill allows the user to create a 5m aura that restores 5HP/sec for 5 seconds. The ability also helps players increase ally movement speed by 10 percent. DJ Alok's cost in Free Fire is 599 diamonds and he is one of the most expensive characters.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is a brand new character available in the Free Fire 4th Anniversary update. The character will be available in an exclusive top-up event commencing from 12th August.

Dimitri's ability called Healing Heartbeat allows the character to create a 3.5mm healing zone. Players can heal themselves with a healing rate of 3 HP/sec. At its initial upgrade level, the ability lasts for 10 seconds. Players who are down can also self recover to heal and continue taking part in combat.

3) A124

A124 in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is a female robotic character suitable for rush gameplay in the OB29 4th Anniversary update. Her ability is called Thrill of Battle. The ability helps players convert a part of their EP or Energy Points into HP in an instant. At its initial level, the ability can convert 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

4) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is described as a legendary samurai, and is one of the newer characters added to the game. The character's ability is called Bushido. It allows players to increase armor penetration by 7.5% for every 10 percent reduction in maximum HP. At its maximum upgrade level, armor penetration increases by 10 percent for every 10 percent reduction in maximum health.

5) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono's character is inspired by famous sports player Cristiano Ronaldo. His ability in the game is called Time-Turner. The active skill helps players to create a force shield which can block total damage of up to 600 from enemy players. The skill also improves movement speed by up to 15 percent.

