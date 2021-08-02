Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for easy aiming, headshots, and 360° movements

Free Fire is one of the most discussed names in the battle royale category. The game offers HD quality graphics along with impressive in-game dynamics. Players can purchase lots of colorful outfits and upgradable weapons to enhance their gaming experience.

The title also offers players the option to change various in-game settings like custom HUD and sensitivity settings. Sensitivity settings play an important role in improving a player's aim and accuracy. With a good set of sensitivity settings, a player can win all close-range and mid-range gunfights.

This article dives into the best sensitivity settings for easy aiming, headshots and 360 ° movements in Free Fire.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for easy aiming and headshots

In Free Fire, a player's HP drops significantly upon taking a headshot. Hence, players are always eager to connect headshots onto enemy players. However, players with a bad set of sensitivity settings might not be able to connect more headshots. It will reduce the K/D ratio as well as ruin their gaming experience.

Here are some of the best sensitivity settings for easy aim and improving headshots in the Free Fire game. Players can copy these sensitivity settings by visiting the settings menu and then search for the Sensitivity option. In the sensitivity menu, the player can reset the current sensitivity settings and apply these new sensitivities.

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Free Fire sensitivity settings for 360° movements

Players who like to play aggressively often rush onto enemy players in open areas. However, there are situations when players get shot from behind or have to shoot enemy players on intuitive reflex. In this scenario, 360° movements come in very handy. Here are the best sensitivity settings for 360° movements in Free Fire.

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 75

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 95

Note:

Players are recommended to make some minor changes to these sensitivity settings. As specified, the touch response rate and display quality differs from device to device. These minor changes will help players adapt to new sensitivity settings in a much better way.

