How to top up Free Fire diamonds with bonus rewards in July 2021

Free Fire is one of the most played and downloaded survival battle royale titles. The game has recently hit a significant milestone, with a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. The title offers HD quality graphics along with various in-depth dynamics.

Players can explore unique modes in the game while playing in solo, duo, and squad modes with their teammates. They can also buy amazing outfits and weapon skins with the help of diamonds. In this article, we will be going over the process of topping up Free Fire Diamonds with bonus rewards in July 2021.

Top up diamonds in Free Fire with bonus rewards:

The diamond top-up screen in Free Fire

Diamonds are the in-game currency provided by Free Fire developers for players to unlock various items. These items can include Elite Passes, legendary outfits, characters, and weapon finishes. Free Fire also offers bonus rewards to players like pets and characters upon diamond top-ups. Currently, when a player completes a top-up for the first time in Free Fire, he will get a new character for free as a bonus reward.

Here is a step by step guide on how to top up diamonds with bonus rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, open the Free Fire game and tap on the Diamonds option available in the upper-middle corner.

Step 2: A new screen with different diamond packs and prices will now appear.

Step 3: Select any of the preferred diamond packs and tap on them.

Step 4: Upon tapping, players will see the Google Play Payment screen.

Step 5: Select the desired payment method like Google cash or add any debit/credit card to make the payment.

Step 6: Once the payment gets completed, players will receive Joseph as a bonus reward.

Unlock Joseph in Free Fire

Rate of diamonds in Free Fire's in-game store:

₹80: 100 diamonds

₹250: 310 diamonds

₹400: 520 diamonds

₹800: 1060 diamonds

₹1,600: 2180 diamonds

₹4,000: 5600 diamonds

