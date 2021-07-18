Garena's Free Fire is a renowned name in the battle royale category on leading app stores. The game has crossed over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. The title offers a flurry of interesting features like colorful attire, upgradable weapon skins, and various other items.

Players can get these items with the help of Free Fire's in-game currency called diamonds. This article discusses how to top up diamonds in Free Fire with a 100% bonus in July 2021.

Free Fire top up with 100% bonus

Diamonds top-up on Games Kharido

There are lots of popular websites where players can purchase diamonds for Free Fire. Games Kharido is one of these websites and provides its users with a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow this step-by-step guide to get 100% bonus diamonds on this site:

1) They have to head to the Games Kharido website on any browser.

2) Now, users must log in with either their in-game Free Fire ID or Facebook account.

3) After that, they should select their desired diamond pack and make payments.

4) Gamers can make payments using the following methods:

UPI

NetBanking

PayTM

5) They may choose the desired payment method and tap on the "Proceed to Payment" option.

Prices of diamonds on the first-purchase on Games Kharido are as follows:

₹40 - 50 diamonds + Bonus 50

₹80 - 100 diamonds + Bonus 100

₹240 - 310 diamonds + Bonus 310

₹400 - 520 diamonds + Bonus 520

₹800 - 1060 diamonds + Bonus 1060

₹1,600 - 2180 diamonds + Bonus 2180

₹4,000 - 5600 diamonds + Bonus 5600

Step by step guide to top-up diamonds in Free Fire's in-game store

Free Fire diamond prices in the store

1) Users can open Free Fire and tap on the diamonds button on the top right part of the screen.

2) A new window with various prices and amounts of diamonds will appear.

3) They should tap on the desired diamond pack.

4) Players will now get the option to make the payment via Google Play payment.

5) After that, they can add their credit/debit card to make the final payment.

6) Gamers also have the option to use any gifted redeem code to purchase diamonds.

On completion of payment, they have to get back into the game, and the diamonds will get added to their accounts.

Rate of diamonds in Free Fire's in-game store:

₹80: 100 diamonds

₹250: 310 diamonds

₹400: 520 diamonds

₹800: 1060 diamonds

₹1,600: 2180 diamonds

₹4,000: 5600 diamonds

