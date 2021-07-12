Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for increasing headshots percentage and other stats

Free Fire is a renowned offering in the battle royale genre, with millions of fans and followers spread across the globe. The game offers intense BR action in lots of maps and modes along with HD quality graphics.

It offers options to change lots of settings like custom HUD and sensitivity settings. Thus, players can enhance their gameplay by making the necessary changes to their sensitivity settings.

Which are the best sensitivity settings to increase headshot percentage in Free Fire?

In all shooting games, including Free Fire, the highest amount of damage to an enemy is dealt by a headshot. So, players should always go for more headshots rather than shooting bullets on the body.

They can increase their headshot rate with the help of sensitivity settings for different ranges. Here are the best sensitivity settings to hit more headshots in close-range combat:

Free Fire sensitivity settings for increasing headshots in close-range

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 88

AWM Scope: 88

Free Look: 60

Players who prefer mid-and long-range gunfights can select these sensitivity settings.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots in mid-and long-range

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 58

To tweak the Free Fire sensitivity settings, players can follow this step-by-step guide:

1) They have to open the game, and on the right corner of the screen, tap on the settings menu.

2) From the settings menu, users should search for sensitivity settings and tap on it.

3) They will see a new menu with sensitivity settings for different scopes.

4) Players can make the recommended changes in the sensitivity settings.

Note: This article shows the author's personal views. Players are recommended to make some minor tweaks to these sensitivity settings based on their preference. The touch response rate is different on all smartphones, and small changes in these sensitivity settings will help players find the best sensitivity settings based on their device.

