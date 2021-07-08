How to reach Heroic tier easily in Free Fire season 22 BR ranked mode

Free Fire is one of the most played and downloaded games in the battle royale genre. The game offers high-quality graphics and runs smoothly even on low-end devices. Players can download the game for free on leading app stores.

With the commencement of the new season, players' tiers are reset. The title offers lots of magnificent rewards for reaching higher leagues.

The Heroic tier is one of the most contested tiers and rewards: 5000 Gold Coins + Season 22 Heroic Avatar. This article dives into ways to easily reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire season 22 BR ranked mode.

Following these tips will help to reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire

1) Play for positioning

Focus on getting higher team positions

Players need to get top positions to reach the Heroic tier with ease. The game is a survival battle royale offering tier points upon reaching the top five positions. Once a player gets to the final zones, the chances of getting a win or Booyaah also increases. It is advised that players must avoid gunfights in the initial landing to reduce the chances of getting any negative ranking points.

2) Importance of kills

Get a high number of kills (Image via PK Gamers YT)

The second tip to easily reach the Heroic tier is by getting a good number of kills. Kills play a vital role in getting players' required ranking points. Players who love aggressive gameplay can land on hot drops to get kills in the initial stages of the match. While players who prefer passive game style can wait till the final zone and get kills of players stuck in open areas.

3) Selection of character

Make full use of the character's abilities

Free Fire has lots of special characters for players. These characters come with various special abilities like improvement in the vest, damage, and more. Some of these characters are free, while some can be purchased with diamonds. One of the most recommended characters for players is Falco which features the special ability to increase glide speed by up to 45%.

4) Improve your skills

Work on improvement in your skill-set

The last tip on the list is to work on individual skills. There are lots of modes where players can improve their aim and accuracy skills. This practice will help players to gather more skills and get to the higher positions in a match. A player needs to have good close-range and mid-range combat skills to reach the Heroic tier more quickly.

