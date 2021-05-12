Top 3 Indian Free Fire streamers on Youtube in 2021 

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded and played Battle Royale games globally. The game's ability to run smoothly even on low-end devices has garnered a large gaming audience. The game offers intense action-packed battle royale matches with HD graphics and immersive dynamics. Free Fire has also become one of the most streamed games on Youtube. In this article, we have discussed the top 3 Free Fire streamers on Youtube in 2021 in India.

Top 3 Free Fire Streamers on YouTube in 2021

#1 Total Gaming:

Total Gaming Free Fire

Total Gaming is one of the biggest gaming YouTube channels in the world. He has 24 million subscribers and started his Youtube channel on October 9th, 2018. His real name is Ajay, while his subscribers and friends love to call him Ajju Bhai. He is 23 years old and resides in Gujarat. His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Total gaming has over 1300 videos and has generated over 3 billion views. He also does live streams on his other YouTube channel, which has 5.3 million subscribers.

Here is his YouTube channel link.

#2 A_S gaming:

A_S Gaming Free Fire

A_S Gaming is another rising Youtuber in the Indian Free Fire community. He has 11.2 million subscribers on his Youtube channel, which he started on October 26th 2016. His real name is Sahil Rana, and his Free Fire Id is 169525329.

A_S Gaming has 450 plus videos on its channel and has generated more than 1 billion views. He live streams on his channel as well as posts videos related to crate openings and more.

His YouTube channel link is here.

Also read: Free Fire Diamond Generator: The truth that needs to be known

#3 Desi gamers:

Desi Gamers Free Fire

The third Youtube channel on the list is Desi Gamers. The Desi Gamers channel has 10.1 million subscribers and started on May 11, 2015. His real name is Amit Sharma, and he lives in West Bengal. His Free Fire Id is 206746194.

Desi Gamers has over 900 videos on its YouTube channel and has generated more than 1.2 billion views. He does live streams Free Fire on this channel and another channel named Desi Army with 3 million subscribers.

Here is his YouTube channel link.

Do check: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire without top-up and hack?