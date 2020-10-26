Free Fire Diamond Generator: The truth that needs to be known

Free Fire has accumulated a huge audience since its commencement. The game features a significant battle royale experience for players, along with HD quality graphics. Players can purchase colorful outfits, weapon finishes, and other in-game items with Diamonds. With the increasing popularity of the game, there is also a vast growth in fake websites and applications known as Free Fire Diamond Generators. In this article, we have discussed the genuine of these Diamond generators for the Free Fire game.

The truth about Free Fire Diamond Generator websites and apps

#1 Authentic or not

Free Fire developers have strict policies for users who visit these Free Fire Diamond Generator websites or applications. These websites and apps are only made to fool players and get ownership of their accounts. The accounts are mostly sold on the internet, wasting your time and effort or even the hard money that you put in buying attire or weapons skins in the game. Hence, stay away from any of these fraud apps and websites to prevent getting scammed.

#2 Permanent ban

Free Fire account ban

If a user is caught doing any kind of illegal activity on their account, there is a very high probability that they will get a permanent ban from the Free Fire servers. There is no way after that to recover your account in most of the cases. So, be aware of using any of Free Fire Diamond Generator on your accounts.

#3 Losing personal account details

Free Fire diamond hacks

Most of the time, when a user uses these Free Fire Diamond Generators, they end up losing their account details. The details can be your Facebook account, Google account, or even Twitter account. After that, it can get difficult to recover your accounts to connect with the Free Fire game.

Use legitimate methods

Players are advised to use legitimate sources to buy any type of currency in Free Fire. A player can head to their shop section where they can purchase diamonds or other currency directly from their Google account or via other legal sources. It is a more trustworthy procedure to purchase in-game currency in Free Fire.

