5 best passive character abilities in Free Fire in August 2021

Free Fire is one of the top-rated titles in the battle royale genre. The game offers intense BR action in various maps and modes. Players can equip lots of weapons and other items for the ultimate gaming experience.

Free Fire has over 30 different characters with various abilities. Many of them come with active skills, while others possess passive capabilities. Users can purchase them with diamonds or gold.

Most useful passive abilities in Free Fire

1) Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai is one of the best characters in Free Fire with passive abilities, with his power called Raging Reload. It helps players reload a weapon's magazine by 30% upon knocking down an enemy player automatically.

The guns on which the ability works are Assault Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, and Shotguns. At the maximum upgrade level, the magazine reloading capacity increases to 45 percent.

2) Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota is another significant choice with passive abilities. His skill is called Sustained Raids, and it allows players to restore 25 HP on each Shotgun or SMG kills instantly.

At its initial upgrade level, the power comes with a cooldown period of five seconds. Upon upgrading the character to its maximum level, they can restore up to 40 HP with every Shotgun and SMG elimination.

3) Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou is one of the best characters who gamers can combine with others. His passive skill is called Damage Delivered, and it allows players to mark enemies within a range of 80 meters for six seconds who hit them.

The user is the only one able to see the marking and can relay the info to teammates. Once the opponent is marked and gets hit for the first time, his armor penetration increases by 50 percent.

4) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the most potent characters for modes like Clash Squad. His skill is called Bushido, which, at its initial level, helps gamers increase enemy armor penetration by 7.5 percent for every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Upon upgrading the character to the maximum level, it boosts armor penetration by 10% for a 10 percent reduction in total HP.

5) Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has one of the best passive skills for spotting opponents in Free Fire. Her skill is called Hacker's Eye, and at its initial level, the power helps players tag the enemy's positions for two seconds.

Their teammates can also see the opponent's tag and position. At the maximum upgrade level, the time of the enemy tag increases to five seconds.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer