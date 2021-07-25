DJ Alok vs Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad ranked mode?

Free Fire has emerged as one of the top-rated BR titles. The game offers high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics. Players can equip various weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns and much more.

There are lots of maps and modes which players can explore. The clash squad ranked mode is one of the favorites in the game. WIth various character abilities, players can improve their skillset and gameplay. In this article, we have discussed which is a better Free Fire character for Clash Squad among DJ Alok and Andrew.

What is Clash Squad in Free Fire?

Clash Squad in Free Fire

Clash Squad is a kind of Team Deathmatch-styled mode. In the mode, two teams with four players fight against each other to win the match. There are seven rounds, and the first team to win four wins the match. The team names are Warbringers and Howlers.

Players can purchase a variety of weapons before the start of a match in the buying store. However, there is a limit to the money, and players can only buy weapons and items within the purchase limit. The items include armored helmets, vests, and other healing items.

DJ Alok vs Andrew: Which is better for Clash Squad

DJ Alok skills:

DJ Alok skills in Free Fire

DJ Alok is considered one of the best Free Fire characters. It has an active skill called Drop the Beat. The ability helps players create a 5m aura, which increases their ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds. These skills are present at DJ Alok's base level and can be improved by leveling up the character. DJ Alok costs 599 diamonds per player in Free Fire.

Andrew skills:

Andrew skills in Free Fire

Andrew is also a significant option for players who love to play Clash Squad. It has passive skills called Armor Specialist and Wolf Pack. The ability allows the character to recover a 2% loss in the vest's durability. On its maximum upgrade level, it can recover vest durability loss by 12%. Andrew costs 199 diamonds or 2000 gold in Free Fire.

Overall Verdict:

In the final verdict, it can be concluded that DJ Alok is a much better character than Andrew for Clash Squad. With a healing ability of 5 seconds, the player can recover their lost HP and take on their enemy players. While Andrew's ability is only focused on the vest's durability, it doesn't come in handy in the clash squad mode.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's personal views.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire character abilities for rush gameplay

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen