5 best Free Fire character abilities for rush gameplay

Free Fire has become one of the most popular battle royale games. The title is available for free download on leading app stores, and it recently crossed a billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

The title offers many different characters with various abilities, which are helpful in difficult situations. The abilities are used for different types of game styles based on players' preferences.

Listed below are the five best character abilities for rush gameplay in Free Fire.

Ideal character abilities for rush gameplay in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok Free Fire character (Image via ff.garena.com)

The best and most recommended character for players who love to play rush gameplay is DJ Alok. This special character has the ability called Drop the Beat. The ability allows the character to create a 5m aura which restores the player's HP by 5 Hitpoints for five seconds in its base level. It also improves the teammates' movement speed by 10 percent.

When upgraded to a maximum level, the player's health is restored by 5 HP for 10 seconds, and the teammates' movement speed improves by 15 percent.

2) Jai

Jai in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Jai is the second-best character for rush gameplay in Free Fire. Jai's character is based on the renowned Indian actor Hrithik Roshan. The character has an ability called Raging Reload. The ability helps players to reload their magazine by up to 30% automatically upon knocking an opponent.

On its maximum upgrade level, the gun's magazine reload is extended to 45%. The special ability is only applicable on magazines for weapons like AR, SMG, Pistol, and SG class.

3) Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Chrono is also a significant option for players who prefer the rush game style. Chrono's ability is called Time Turner. It allows the player to create a force field that can block up to 600 HP damage from enemy players. The player can still shoot their rivals with the movement speed increased by 15 percent.

At its maximum upgrade level, the ability improves the player’s movement speed by 30% and teammates' speed by 15 percent.

4) Xayne

Xayne character in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Xayne is the fourth character on this list for players who love rush gameplay. It is a female character with lots of colorful outfits. Xayne's ability is called Xtreme Encounter. The skill helps players get 80 HP on its base level and increases gloo wall and shield damage by up to 40%. The ability has a cooldown time of 150 seconds and lasts for 19 seconds per player.

5) A124

A124 character in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last character on the list is A124. The character is an excellent choice for players who love intense action in close-range combats.

A124's ability is called The Thrill of Battle. The ability allows players to convert 20 EP into HP for four seconds. It has a cooldown period of 90 seconds. It can convert 50 EP to HP with a cooldown period of 60 seconds at its maximum level in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

