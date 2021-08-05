DJ Alok vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Free Fire is one of the best choices in the battle royale category for BR lovers. The title offers HD-quality graphics and immersive in-game elements. There are various new modes and maps available in the game for players to explore.

The developers have recently released a new update to the game with various new features. There are two new characters in the update named Dimitri and Thiva. Dimitri is one of the best competitors for DJ Alok's character in the game.

In this article, we discussed which is a better character for aggressive gameplay among DJ Alok and Dimitri in Free Fire.

DJ Alok vs Dimitri in Free Fire

1) Skills

Dimitri character in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active skill in the game called Drop the Beat. The ability allows players to create a 5m aura which helps players to restore 5 HP/sec in 5 seconds. Along with health restoration, the ability also boosts ally movement by 10 percent. It helps players to move faster and take down enemy players much quicker. At its maximum upgrade level, the ability improves teammates' movement speed by 15%, and health restoration rises to 5 HP/sec for 10 seconds.

Dimitri is also an active skill character in Free Fire. The skill is called Healing Heartbeat. This ability allows players to create a 3.5mm healing zone. Inside the zone, the player and his teammates can heal themselves in 10 seconds at a rate of 3 HP/sec.

Players who are down can also self-recover to get themselves up and fight in the battle. At its maximum upgrade level, the skill period increases to 15 seconds, and the cooldown period comes down to 60 seconds.

2) Cost

DJ Alok cost in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most expensive characters in the Free Fire game. Players need to spend 599 diamonds to get their hands on the character. Dimitri's character will be available as a reward in the top-up event. The top-up event will commence on 12th August 2021.

3) Availability

DJ Alok is available in the Shop section for purchase. Dimitri's character has arrived in the game with the OB29 update but is not accessible for players. Players can head to the Character section in the Free Fire title to gain access to the character.

Final Verdict

The final verdict could conclude that DJ Alok being an older character, offers better versatility. DJ Alok's character offers better healing abilities than Dimitri's character. Dimitri's character offers significant abilities which will help players who love to play in an aggressive style.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

