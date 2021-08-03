5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad ranked mode in August 2021

Free Fire has become one of the top-rated games in the battle royale category. The title has helped lots of players to get into the competitive scene and make stable careers. Many have gotten into content creation and are entertaining their audiences.

The game offers various in-game characters with impressive skills. These abilities are helpful in fast-paced modes like the Clash Squad ranked mode. Users can purchase these special characters with diamonds as well as gold.

Most potent Free Fire characters for Clash Squad ranked mode

1) DJ Alok

The DJ Alok character in Free Fire

DJ Alok is a highly preferred character for the Cash Squad ranked mode in Free Fire. The character's ability is active and is called Drop the Beat.

With the help of this skill, players can create a 5m aura that restores 5HP for 5 seconds on its initial level. Along with health restoration, teammates' movement speed is also increased by 10 percent.

2) Jai

The Jai character in Free Fire

Jai is a significant choice for gamers who play more Clash Squad ranked mode. The character is inspired by famous actor Hrithik Roshan. His ability is passive and is known as Raging Reload.

It allows users to automatically reload by 30% upon knocking down an enemy. This ability is only applicable to Assault rifles, SMGs, Pistols, and Shotguns. Jai's character cost in Free Fire is 499 diamonds.

3) Hayato

The Hayato character in Free Fire

Hayato is also one of the top-notch characters for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire with a passive skill known as Bushido. It helps players increase the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5% on a 10% decrease in maximum HP.

At its maximum upgrade level, the armor penetration increase from 7.5% to 10% for every 10% reduction in full health.

4) Skyler

The Skyler character in Free Fire

Skyler is one of the most stylish characters in Free Fire, possessing an active skill known as Riptide Rhythm. It allows gamers to unleash a sonic wave capable of damaging five gloo walls within a range of 50 meters.

Also, each gloo wall deployed will help them gain four HP. However, the character's ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

5) Chrono

The Chrono character in Free Fire

The Chrono character is inspired by renowned sports personality Cristiano Ronaldo. Its ability is called Time Turner, which helps users create a force field to prevent 600 damage.

However, players can shoot opponents from within the force field with an improved movement speed of 5 percent. The ability lasts for 3 seconds and has a cooldown period of 200 seconds at its base level.

