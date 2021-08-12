Top 5 Free Fire characters worth unlocking in 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire is a great choice for players who want to have the ultimate survival battle royale experience. The game offers HD quality graphics and runs smoother even on low-end devices. There are various modes and maps available for players to explore in the title.

Players can equip various in-game characters, which are helpful for different purposes in Free Fire. There are two new characters added to the game with the 4th Anniversary update. This makes it difficult for players to choose which are the best characters for them to purchase.

This article dives into the top five characters worth unlocking in the 4th Anniversary update in Free Fire.

Free Fire characters to unlock in the 4th Anniversary update

1) Dimitri

Dimitri character

Dimitri is the newest character added to the list of the Free Fire characters section. His skill is called Healing Heartbeat, which allows users to create a 3.5mm healing zone. Inside the zone, players can heal themselves at 3HP/sec for 10 seconds.

Dimitri is available for players to purchase as part of the top-up event.

2) Wukong

Wukong character costs 499 diamonds

The second character worth unlocking in the 4th Anniversary update is Wukong. His skill is called Camouflage. The ability helps players to disguise themselves as a bush for a particular time period. Upon upgrading the character to its maximum level, players can stay disguised for 15 seconds.

Wukong is priced at 499 diamonds in Free Fire.

3) A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is also a significant choice for players who love rush gameplay. Her skill is called Thrill of Battle. The skill allows users to convert 25 EP (Energy Points) to HP (Health Points). A124's skill has a cooldown period of 90 seconds at its initial level.

A124 is also priced at 499 diamonds in Free Fire.

4) K

K character in Free Fire

K character is one of the best characters in Free Fire for players who play as all-rounders. He has two skills named JisJutsu Mode and Psychology Mode. In JiuJitsu Mode, players get a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate within a range of six meters. In Psychology Mode, players can restore some part of their EP every three seconds up to 100 EP.

K character costs 599 diamonds in Free Fire.

5) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's character has become one of the beloved characters in Free Fire. His skill Time-Turner helps players to block 600 damage. The skill has a duration of three seconds at its base level. The character is inspired by famous Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

