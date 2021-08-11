5 best Free Fire characters for rush gameplay in August 2021

Free Fire is a highly played and downloaded battle royale game across the world. The title is enjoyed by a large gaming community due to its capability to run smoothly, even on low-end devices. The game offers HD quality graphics and engaging dynamics.

Players can equip different weapons as well as characters in-game. The latter comes with unique skills that are helpful in gunfights.

Most potent Free Fire characters for rush gameplay in August 2021

1) A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is one of the best Free Fire characters for rush gameplay. This robot's skill is called Thrill of Battle, which instantly converts a part of her EP into HP.

Its initial upgrade level has a cooldown period of 90 seconds and can convert 20 Energy Points (EP) into Health Points (HP).

2) Chrono

Chrono with his Time Turner skill

Chrono is inspired by famous sports personality Cristiano Ronaldo. His ability is called Time Turner.

It allows players to be capable of blocking up to 600 damage from enemies. At its base level, it has an overall duration of 3 seconds. Movement speed also goes up by 15%.

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat skill in Free Fire

The third character on the list is DJ Alok, very famous among Free Fire players for his Drop the Beat skill. It helps players create a 5m aura in which they can restore 5HP/sec.

The duration on its base level is 5 seconds. Along with health restoration, ally movement also gets increased by 10 percent.

4) Xayne

Xayne character in Free Fire

Xayne is an effective option for players who prefer rush gameplay. Her ability is called Xtreme Encounter, where players can gain 80 HP for a limited time.

The overall damage to any gloo wall or shield also increases by 40 percent. The ability comes with a duration of 10 seconds and a cooldown period of 150 seconds.

5) Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota's character is best suited for players who love to use SMGs and Shotguns in Free Fire. His ability is called Sustained Raids, allowing them to instantly gain 25 HP upon killing an enemy with the above guns.

The skills come in very handy in close-quarter combat. At its maximum upgrade level, users can restore up to 40 HP on an SMG or Shotgun kill.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer