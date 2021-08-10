Top 10 characters in Garena Free Fire after OB29 Update

Free Fire offers one of the best battle royale survival experiences for players on mobile platforms. The game has also crossed over a billion-plus downloads on the Google Play Store. The title provides HD-quality graphics and immersive game mechanics.

There are over 30 different characters in the game with various abilities. With the new 4th Anniversary update, two new characters have been introduced to the game. This article dives into which are the top 10 characters in Garena Free Fire after the OB29 update.

Top 10 characters in Free Fire after OB29 Update

1) DJ Alok

Skill: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok helps players create a 5m aura that restores 5HP/sec for 5 seconds. The moment speed of teammates is also increased by 10 percent.

2) Dimitri

Skill: Healing Heartbeat

The ability helps players create a 3.5m healing zone capable of healing players at a rate of 3HP/sec. At its maximum upgrade, the player can create a healing zone for 15 seconds and the cooldown period comes down to 60 seconds.

3) Chrono

Skill: Time Tuner

Chrono's skill allows users to unleash a force field. The shield can block 600 damage from enemy players. At its base level, the skill has a duration of 3 seconds.

4) Wukong

Skill: Camouflage

Players can disguise themselves as a bush for a particular time period. The ability is canceled if the player uses his weapon to shoot. At its maximum level, the duration of camouflage gets increased to 15 seconds.

5) A124

Skill: Thrill of Battle

A124's skill helps players instantly convert a part of their EP into HP. At its base level, the player can convert 25 Energy Points into 25 Health Points. It has a cooldown period of 90 seconds.

6) Xayne

Skill: Xtreme Encounter

This skill helps players regain 80 HP for a limited time. The damage dealt to all gloo walls and shields also increases by 40 percent. The ability has a duration of 8 seconds and has a cooldown period of 150 seconds in Free Fire.

7) K

Skill: Master of All

K has two skill modes in Free Fire. The first mode is the Jiujitsu mode, which helps players get a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate within a 6m distance. The second mode is the Psychology mode which helps players to restore EP every 3 seconds up to a maximum of 100 EP.

8) Jota

Skill: Sustained Raids

Jota has a passive ability to help players restore 25 HP instantly upon killing an enemy player with a SMG or Shotgun. At the maximum level, 40 HP is restored immediately on every kill.

9) Kelly

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dash

Kelly is one of the best Free Fire characters in the OB29 update. The skill helps players to improve their sprinting speed by 1 percent. At its maximum level, players can improve their sprinting speed by 6 percent.

10) Thiva

Skill: Vital Vibes

Thiva helps players improve their rescue speed by 5% at the base level. They also get additional HP regeneration for five seconds after the rescue gets completed.

