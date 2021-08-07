5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities after OB29 update

Free Fire is one of the best choices in the battle royale category. The title recently recorded over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Players can get the best survival BR experience in high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics.

There are two types of character abilities in the title: active and passive. Players can choose characters based on their game style and purchase them from the store and events. This article dives into the five best characters with active abilities after the OB29 update in Free Fire.

Free Fire characters with active abilities after OB29 update

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active skill is called Drop the Beat. The skill allows players to build a 5m aura in which they can restore 5HP/sec. The ability's duration is 5 seconds which gets upgraded when players upgrade their character. Along with health restoration, the player's teammate's movement speed increases by 10 percent.

DJ Alok cost: 599 diamonds

2) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong is also a significant choice for players who love to equip characters with active skills. His skill is called Camouflage. The skill allows players to disguise themselves as bush for a particular time period. The ability gets canceled on firing a weapon, and knocking down an enemy player resets the cooldown. At its maximum upgrade level, the players can stay as a bush for 15 seconds.

Wukong cost: 499 diamonds

3) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active skill is called Time-Turner. The skill helps players block total damage of 600 by creating a force field. Players can shoot from inside the field, and the movement speed of the user and his allies gets boosted by 15 percent. The only con of using Chrono is its long cooldown period.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire

Dimitri is the newest character to be introduced in the Free Fire title. His ability is called Healing Heartbeat and helps players to create a 3.5m healing zone. Inside the zone, players can heal by 3HP/sec, and at maximum upgrade level, the ability's duration gets stretched to 15 seconds.

5) K-Character

K in Free Fire

K has an active skill called Master of All. The skill has two different modes which are Jiu-Jitsu mode and Psychology mode. In the JiuJitsu mode, allies within 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate in Free Fire. In Psychology mode, players can restore 2 EP every 3 seconds with up to 100 EP.

Edited by Ashish Yadav