5 best Free Fire characters for rush gameplay after 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire is one of the leading grossers in the battle royale category. The title offers various engaging dynamics like maps, real-life weapons, and much more. Players can choose from different characters and pets to enhance their gaming experience.

There are lots of players who love to employ an aggressive playstyle and take down enemy players. This article dives into the five best Free Fire characters for rush gameplay after the 4th Anniversary update.

Top 5 Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay after 4th Anniversary update

1) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is one of the top-rated characters for rush gameplay in Free Fire's 4th-anniversary update. His ability is called Time-Turner, and it allows players to create a force field capable of blocking a total of 600 damage. Along with damage reduction, ally movement speed also improves by 15 percent.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most prominent characters for players who love to play aggressively. The character's ability is called Drop the Beat. Players can create a 5m aura which restores 5HP/sec for 5 seconds. At its initial level, ally movement speed also increases by 10 percent.

3) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is a female android whose ability is called Thrill of Battle. The ability helps players instantly convert 25 EP or Energy Points into HP. It comes with a cooldown period of 90 seconds at level 1.

4) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne is also a significant choice for players who prefer intense rush gameplay. Her ability is called Xtreme Encounter. The skill helps players gain 80 HP for a limited time. The damage dealt with gloo walls and shields also increases by 40 percent. All these effects of the ability last for 8 seconds and have a cooldown period of 150 seconds.

5) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is the latest character that was recently released in the game. His ability is called Healing Heartbeat, and helps players to create a 3.5mm healing zone where players and their teammates can regain 3 HP/sec. At its maximum upgrade level, players will be able to create a healing zone for a time period of 15 seconds, and the cooldown period reduces to 60 seconds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish