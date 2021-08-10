5 most underrated Free Fire characters great for rank push

Free Fire is a Battle Royale game published by Garena on leading app stores. The game offers a great BR gaming experience, even for low-end devices. Players can equip different weapons to help end up as the ultimate survivor and get the Booyah title.

There are over 30 different characters for players to explore in the game. They have active and passive skills, which are of significant use for various purposes, like rank push to higher leagues.

Potent characters for the rank pushing that fly under the radar in Free Fire

1) Notora

Notora in Free Fire

Notora is a female character with a passive ability known as Racer's Blessing. Players inside a vehicle can restore 5HP/sec over 4.5 seconds at her initial upgrade level.

By upgrading the character, they can improve the ability's duration. Notora comes in handy when users get shot by enemies in a vehicle during rank pushing.

2) Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire

The second character on the list is Joseph, who has a passive skill called Nutty Movement. It helps players increase their movement and sprinting speed by 10 percent each upon taking damage from opponents.

The ability is of significant use when teams are rushing at others. Players can improve the skill duration and other capabilities by upgrading their character.

3) Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

Steffie is one of the most underrated characters in Free Fire. She is suitable for rank pushing with her Painted Refugee skill.

It allows gamers to minimize explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds at her initial upgrade level.

4) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly's character is one of the best, which can be combined with others for rank pushing to higher leagues. Her ability is called Dash, allowing players to improve their sprinting speed by 1 percent.

At its maximum upgrade level, they can improve their overall sprinting speed by 6 percent.

5) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong is one of the most desired characters in Free Fire. However, it is not used on a wider scale.

His skill is called Camouflage, using which users can disguise themselves as a bush for 10s. Upon upgrading the character, they can stay in disguise for up to 15 seconds.

Note: This article lists the individual opinion of the writer. Reader’s opinion may vary.

