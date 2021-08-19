5 best Free Fire pets everyone should use for rank push

Free Fire has skyrocketed in popularity given its capability to run smoothly on low-end devices. The title offers HD-quality graphics and engaging dynamics. Players can equip various weapons, vehicles, characters, and pets in the title.

There are over 10 different pets available for players in the game. These pets have special skills which come in handy for different purposes. This article discussed the five best Free Fire pets to use for the rank push.

Best pets for rank push in Free Fire

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda pet (Image via ff.garena)

Skill: Panda's Blessing:

Effect: Detective Panda is one of the best pets in Free Fire for the rank push. His skill helps players restore 4HP upon each kill. Upon upgrading the pet to the maximum level, players can restore up to 10 HP per kill. Players can purchase Detective Panda for 209 diamonds in the title. The skill comes in very handy in the final zone battles during the rank push.

2) Ottero

Ottero pet (Image via ff.garena)

Skill: Double Blubber

Effect: Ottero's skill allows the user to recover some of the EP when using Treatment Guns or Med Kit. At its initial upgrade level, the player recovers the EP similar to 35% of HP recovered. Upon upgrading the pet to the maximum level, the EP recovered is 65% of HP recovered. The skill is of significant use in close combat in the rank push. Ottero is also available for 209 diamonds in Free Fire.

3) Beaston

Beaston pet (Image via ff.garena)

Skill: Helping Hand

Effect: Beaston's Helping Hand skill can increase the throwing distance of grenades, Gloo Walls, Flashbangs, and Smoke grenades by up to 10 percent. At its maximum upgrade level, the throwing distance increase by 30%. The skill helps players gain an advantage in mid-range gunfights in rank pushing to higher leagues.

4) Mr. Wagger

Mr. Wagger pet in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Effect: Mr. Wagger is a significant choice for players who are looking to rank push. His skill allows the player to produce one Gloo Wall when out of the Gloo Wall grenade. The skill has a cooldown of 120 seconds on level 1. By upgrading Mr. Wagger to the highest upgrade level, he can produce one Gloo Wall every 100 seconds when the player has less than 2 Gloo Wall grenades.

5) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox pet in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena)

Skill: Well Fed

Effect: Spirit Fox's skill comes in very handy while using healing items. The player can restore an extra 7HP upon using a health pack. Upon using Pet food and upgrading the pet, her skill will help the player restore 10 HP upon using a health pack. Players will need to spend 209 diamonds to unlock Spirit Fox pet in Free Fire.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

