3 best pets for healing characters in Free Fire

Free Fire is now one of the most played and downloaded battle royale games across the globe. Players can get a fantastic survival BR experience along with HD graphics and immersive in-game elements.

There are plenty of pets available in the game with exciting skills. Some of them offer markings on the enemy, while others provide healing abilities.

Best pets to help with healing in Free Fire

1) Ottero

The Ottero pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

Ottero is one of the best pets to get an extra healing boost in Free Fire. Its skill is Double Blubber, allowing the owner to receive an additional amount of Energy Points (EP) while using a Med Kit or Treatment Gun. At its initial level, the amount of EP recovered is equal to 35% of HP recovered.

Upon using pet food and upgrading the pet to level 3, players can recover EP up to 65% of HP. The skill comes in very handy to get an extra energy boost to kill enemies more easily. Ottero currently costs 209 diamonds in the Free Fire pet shop.

2) Spirit Fox

The Spirit Fox pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second pet offering healing abilities to users in Free Fire is Spirit Fox. Its skill is called Well Fed and offers an extra amount of HP to players. At level 1, they can restore an additional 4 HP when using a health pack.

Upon upgrading the pet to level 3, the user can restore up to 10 HP for each used health pack. Spirit Fox is currently priced at 209 diamonds in the Free Fire shop.

3) Detective Panda

The Detective Panda pet (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last pet on the list for healing characters in Free Fire is Detective Panda. Panda's Blessing offers a certain amount of HP upon eliminating opponents. At its initial upgrade level, the pet helps players restore 4 HP upon every frag.

By upgrading the pet to its maximum level, they can restore up to 10 HP on each kill. Detective Panda currently costs 209 diamonds in the shop section of the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

