Top 5 cheapest Free Fire characters worth unlocking in the 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire is increasing its following day by day. The game has been downloaded a billion times on the Google Play Store. With regular updates and events, the game has become a fan favorite.

Players can purchase various interesting characters in Free Fire for the ultimate survival battle royale experience. This article discussed the top five cheapest Free Fire characters in the 4th Anniversary update.

Cheapest Free Fire characters worth unlocking

1) Shirou

Shirou (Image via ff.garena.com)

Shirou's character is the cheapest Free Fire character worth unlocking in the 4th Anniversary update. His Damage Delivered ability allows the user to mark the enemy he shot for 6 seconds within a range of 80m. The marking is only visible to the user, and the first shot onto the enemy has additional armor penetration of 50%. It comes with a short cooldown of 35 seconds.

Shirou cost: 499 diamonds

2) Dimitri

Dimitri character in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Dimitri is one of the best choices for players who want to purchase new characters in Free Fire's 4th Anniversary. His Healing Heartbeat is an active skill. The skill allows the user to create a 3.5 mm healing zone where the user and allies can recover 3HP/sec. When the user or any teammate is down, they can self recover to get up. The skill lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 85 seconds.

Players can obtain the Dimitri character in the ongoing top-up event. Upon doing a 200 diamond top-up, players will get the Dimitri character for free.

3) Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The third character worth unlocking in Free Fire's 4th Anniversary is Luqueta. The character comes with the Hat Trick skill, which offers players 10 HP for each kill which rises by 50 HP. At its maximum upgrade level, the player can gain up to 25 HP on each kill.

Luqueta cost: 499 diamonds

4) Xayne

Xayne character (Image via ff.garena.com)

Xayne is one of the cheapest characters in the Free Fire 4th Anniversary update. Her skill is called Xtreme Encounter. Upon using the skill, players get 80 HP (decays over time) to win more gunfights. The other effects of the skill are 40% more damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The skill has a duration of 10 seconds and a cooldown period of 150 seconds.

Xayne cost: 499 diamonds.

5) Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Kapella's character also has significant skills in Free Fire. Her skill is called Healing Song. It increases the effects of healing items by 10% and healing skills by 10 percent. Along with this, ally HP loss when downed has been reduced by 20%. Upon upgrading the character to level 6, the healing times and skills effects increase by 20%, and downed HP loss is reduced by 30%.

Kapella cost: 499 diamonds

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen