How to play Free Fire demo online without downloading: Step by step guide

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded BR titles across leading app stores. The game has gained a large player base and audience for its content. Players are making their careers in its competitive scenario.

Users who want to play the game can download it for free from all app stores. Google Play Store offers its users the option to try a small demo version of the game.

In this article, we discuss a step-by-step guide on how to play Free Fire without downloading.

How to play Free Fire demo online without downloading

Free Fire demo

Here is a step by step guide on how to play the Free Fire demo online without downloading:

1) Players who haven't installed the Free Fire game on their devices can visit the Google Play Store to play its demo version.

2) Open the Google Play Store app, and in the search bar, type Free Fire.

3) Upon clicking the search button, players will see a new screen with the Free Fire game and other options.

4) For first-time users, there will be two options, including Install and Try Now.

5) Users who want to check the demo version can click on the Try Now option to enter the demo mode.

6) On using the Try Now option, Google Play Instant will download the demo version for users.

7) Upon completion of the Free Fire demo, players will automatically enter demo mode.

Free Fire demo on Play Store

8) In the demo mode, players can roam around a small map, shoot enemy players and check out other dynamics.

9) After completion of the demo mode, players can download the full version of the game from Google Play Store.

To download the full version of Free Fire, players need to have at least 1GB of free space on their devices. The minimum requirements to run Free Fire on PC are as follows:

Operating System: Window 7,8,10 (64 bit)

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB.

For smartphone users, the minimum requirements are:

2GB RAM

Android version 4.0.3 or above

1GB free space

Disclaimer: Google Play Store’s Instant app option offers a demo of Free Fire and isn’t the full version. It is designed to provide players a small essence of the full game and what the game has to offer in terms of graphics and other in-game elements.

Note: The views reflect the writer's own.

