5 best Free Fire characters for BR mode in August 2021

Free Fire has gained extreme popularity in the past two years. The game has over a billion downloads on the Play Store. One of the reasons it's so popular is that players can equip different weapons, pets, and characters to enhance their gameplay.

There are two main modes in the game: Clash Squad and Battle Royale (BR) mode. The BR mode is for players who love the classic survival experience. This article discusses the five best Free Fire characters for BR mode in August 2021.

These are the best Free Fire characters for BR mode in August 2021

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Skill: Drop the Beat

Effect: DJ Alok's active skill helps users create a 5m aura to heal 5 HP per second. At its base upgrade level, it has a duration of 5 seconds, and ally movement gets boosted by 10 percent. Players can purchase DJ Alok for 599 diamonds.

2) Chrono

Chrono character in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Skill: Time Turner

Effect: Chrono's Time Turner skill comes in very handy in BR mode in Free Fire. Players can create a 3-second force field for themselves. The shield is capable of blocking a total of 600 damage for enemy players. Along with the force field initialization, the movement speed also goes up by 15%.

3) Wukong

Wukong in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Skill: Camouflage

Effect: Wukong is also a significant choice for players who play more matches in the BR mode. His camouflage skills help players disguise themselves as bush for a particular time period. Upon upgrading the character to the maximum upgrade level, players can use the bush disguise for 15 seconds.

4) A124

A124 robot character (Image via ff.garena.com)

Skill: Thrill of Battle

Effect: A124 is suited for players who love action-filled gameplay. Her Thrill of Battle ability allows users to convert a part of their EP into HP instantly. At its base level, it converts up to 20 Energy Points into Health Points. The skill can be used after every 90 seconds.

5) Jota

Jota in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Skill: Sustained Raids

Effect: Jota's skill is best matched for players who use SMG or Shotgun combinations in Free Fire. This ability helps the user to instantly restore 25HP upon killing an opponent with the mentioned weapons. At its maximum upgrade level, players are rewarded with 40HP on every SMG or Shotgun kill.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen