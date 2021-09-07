Top 3 rarest Free Fire outfits like Criminal Bundle as of September 2021

Free Fire offers various immersive in-game elements like HD graphics, better compatibility, and much more. Garena is constantly pushing new events and updates to keep players well engaged with the game.

The developers have released various interesting bundles for users to make their profiles look more stylish. Some of these bundles are available in Elite Pass, while others can be purchased via diamonds. The Criminal Bundle is one of the most popular bundles in the game.

Rarest Free Fire outfits like Criminal Bundle

1) Bunny Warrior Outfit Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first rare outfit like the Criminal Bundle is the Bunny Warrior bundle. It is one of the most sought-after bundles in the Free Fire title. The outfit was recently available at the Legacy Return event.

The Bunny Warrior Bundle contains the following times:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

2) Sakura Outfit Bundle

Sakura Bundle in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second rare outfit in the Free Fire is from the Sakura bundle like the Criminal Bundle. Players were able to get significant items from the Sakura bundle. The outfit was introduced in the first Elite Pass season, and not many players owned the bundle.

The contents of the Sakura bundle are as follows:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

3) Street Boy Outfit Bundle

Street Boy Bundle in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The third rarest outfit bundle similar to the Criminal bundle is the Street Boy outfit bundle. Players can get an amazing mask + headgear and a pant + top from the bundle. It offers a very futuristic outlook on the in-game character of the player. Players can purchase the Street Boy Bundle with the help of 1599 diamonds. The bundle is currently available in the store section of Fee Fire.

Also Read

The bundle contains the following items:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Bioy (Shoes)

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions

Edited by Srijan Sen